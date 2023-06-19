Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
19. Jun 2023 at 17:29

Wolf pack kills almost 100 sheep in Orava

First time an attack of such a scale occurs in the region.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative image. A wolf pack attacked and killed almost 100 sheep in north Slovakia.Illustrative image. A wolf pack attacked and killed almost 100 sheep in north Slovakia. (Source: SME - Ján Krošlák)

Last week, a wolf pack attacked and killed almost 100 sheep in north Slovakia, leaving dozens more injured.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The attack took place on a salaš, a type of mountain farm in Zázrivá, Orava region. The herd of 280 animals ran away, but the wolves chased them down and gradually killed dozens.

Related article Three-legged wolf survives cold winters thanks to his wolf family's support Read more 

A massacre

So far, the shepherds have found 90 dead and 70 alive; of the latter approximately half are injured in such a way that they probably will not survive.

"It was a massacre, a disaster, we have found cadavers all over the area," said Peter Kokoška, vice-president of the Agricultural Cooperative in nearby Párnica, to which the farm in Zázrivá belongs.

SkryťTurn off ads

Some dead animals were found even six kilometres from the attack site. Kokoška added that it was probably a pack of ten predators.

Malá Fatra National Park zoologist Tomáš Flajs confirmed that an attack of such a scale has never been reported until now. The definite number will be known in a few days.

When a pack of wolves finds a herd like the one attacked last week, it is easy prey for them. The sheep are driven before them and gradually killed. Sheep cannot defend themselves like a strong deer can, or hide like a boar.

Related article Bear with head stuck in hog feeder rescued Read more 

Many missing

There are still around 130 sheep somewhere in the nearby forest, with some dead, others injured. Unfortunately, as this is a large area with a high bear population, it is likely that the smell of blood and decaying flesh will attract them.

SkryťTurn off ads

The state will compensate the cooperative. Zoologist Tomáš Flajs pointed out that although the state is paying for damages caused by animals, it should support prevention more; for example, a financial contribution for breeders to purchase high-quality electric fences and herding dogs, the combination of which could reduce such events.

Top stories

Acting PM Ľudovít Ódor and President Zuzana Čaputová

Ódor will govern as interim PM, and Čaputová will announce her big decision

The president is expected to announce tomorrow whether she will run or not.


13 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Komenského Square today

Refurbishment of Komenského Square in Bratislava’s centre in reduced version for now

The city is awaiting reconstruction of the historical building of the Slovak National Theatre.


16. jun
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad