Wolf pack kills almost 100 sheep in Orava

First time an attack of such a scale occurs in the region.

Last week, a wolf pack attacked and killed almost 100 sheep in north Slovakia, leaving dozens more injured.

The attack took place on a salaš, a type of mountain farm in Zázrivá, Orava region. The herd of 280 animals ran away, but the wolves chased them down and gradually killed dozens.

A massacre

So far, the shepherds have found 90 dead and 70 alive; of the latter approximately half are injured in such a way that they probably will not survive.

"It was a massacre, a disaster, we have found cadavers all over the area," said Peter Kokoška, vice-president of the Agricultural Cooperative in nearby Párnica, to which the farm in Zázrivá belongs.

Some dead animals were found even six kilometres from the attack site. Kokoška added that it was probably a pack of ten predators.

Malá Fatra National Park zoologist Tomáš Flajs confirmed that an attack of such a scale has never been reported until now. The definite number will be known in a few days.

When a pack of wolves finds a herd like the one attacked last week, it is easy prey for them. The sheep are driven before them and gradually killed. Sheep cannot defend themselves like a strong deer can, or hide like a boar.

Many missing

There are still around 130 sheep somewhere in the nearby forest, with some dead, others injured. Unfortunately, as this is a large area with a high bear population, it is likely that the smell of blood and decaying flesh will attract them.

The state will compensate the cooperative. Zoologist Tomáš Flajs pointed out that although the state is paying for damages caused by animals, it should support prevention more; for example, a financial contribution for breeders to purchase high-quality electric fences and herding dogs, the combination of which could reduce such events.