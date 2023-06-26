HR sector seeks to harness benefits of AI

But experts warn of ethical pitfalls.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an almost ubiquitous facet of our daily lives, whether in the form of automated cashiers and chatbots available non-stop for various online tasks, or in customer service centres in sectors across the economy, from banking to telecoms, e-commerce and health care.

The human resources sector is no exception.

But while HR professionals say AI can help with routine tasks, they are sceptical that it will ever fully replace a human worker, given that key aspects of their work require qualities that only humans possess.​

​“Combinations of humans and AI will work more effectively than human experts or AI-based tools working alone,” Martin Krekáč, chairman and founding partner of the executive search company Jenewein Group, told The Slovak Spectator.

The future harnessing of AI in the HR sector should involve optimally leveraging the strengths and weaknesses of human and artificial intelligence to maximise value creation and redistribute decision-making to increase overall agility, the expert says.

Expanding role

Until recently, Krekáč said, it was expected that AI would play little part in HR as the field required a high level of emotional intelligence (also known as emotional quotient, or EQ).