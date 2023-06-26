Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
26. Jun 2023 at 8:55  I 

HR sector seeks to harness benefits of AI

But experts warn of ethical pitfalls.

Jana Liptáková
Illustratory stock photoIllustratory stock photo (Source: Pexels)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2023, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an almost ubiquitous facet of our daily lives, whether in the form of automated cashiers and chatbots available non-stop for various online tasks, or in customer service centres in sectors across the economy, from banking to telecoms, e-commerce and health care.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The human resources sector is no exception.

SkryťTurn off ads

But while HR professionals say AI can help with routine tasks, they are sceptical that it will ever fully replace a human worker, given that key aspects of their work require qualities that only humans possess.​

More information about the Slovak labour market

Please see our Career & Employment Guide.

​“Combinations of humans and AI will work more effectively than human experts or AI-based tools working alone,” Martin Krekáč, chairman and founding partner of the executive search company Jenewein Group, told The Slovak Spectator.

The future harnessing of AI in the HR sector should involve optimally leveraging the strengths and weaknesses of human and artificial intelligence to maximise value creation and redistribute decision-making to increase overall agility, the expert says.

Expanding role

Until recently, Krekáč said, it was expected that AI would play little part in HR as the field required a high level of emotional intelligence (also known as emotional quotient, or EQ).

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Career and HR

Top stories

President Zuzana Čaputová shortly before she announces that she will not run for office again in 2024.

Čaputová will move on, who will take her place?

Her decision not to run for re-election opens up several scenarios.


5 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad