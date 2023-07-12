Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
12. Jul 2023 at 15:52

Iconic Bratislava restaurant up for sale

Beseda's fame went beyond the capital.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Iconic Bratislava restaurant known as Beseda is for sale.Iconic Bratislava restaurant known as Beseda is for sale. (Source: Google Street View)

An iconic Bratislava restaurant where famous singer Miroslav Žbirka used to play has gone up for sale, the Hospodárske Noviny (HN) daily has reported.

Located on the corner of Americká and Ursíniho Streets in the Nové Mesto borough, Beseda was one of the oldest restaurants in the city but was also famous beyond Bratislava.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Beseda closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and has not re-opened. A reporter for the daily said there are no tables, bar stools, beer taps, other equipment in the restaurant, describing the windows as dusty and shabby.

SkryťTurn off ads
(Source: Google Street View)

While the paper was unable to contact the owner to find out why it was being sold, analysts have said the repeated cycle of closures and re-openings during the pandemic, and the energy crisis which followed it, spelled doom, for the famous restaurant.

Experts have estimated the value of the property at €3 million to €4 million.

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Storm warnings issued for evening, tomorrow

Pride march returns next week, iconic Bratislava restaurant up for sale, and more storm warnings.


2 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Slovak representant Cedrik Serri during the European Games at Kraków.

Underfunded and overlooked, fencers in Slovakia still waiting for the country to face their sword

Fencers in Slovakia quit the sport after some time, as it does not earn them a living.


7 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad