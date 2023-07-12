Iconic Bratislava restaurant up for sale

Beseda's fame went beyond the capital.

An iconic Bratislava restaurant where famous singer Miroslav Žbirka used to play has gone up for sale, the Hospodárske Noviny (HN) daily has reported.

Located on the corner of Americká and Ursíniho Streets in the Nové Mesto borough, Beseda was one of the oldest restaurants in the city but was also famous beyond Bratislava.

Beseda closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and has not re-opened. A reporter for the daily said there are no tables, bar stools, beer taps, other equipment in the restaurant, describing the windows as dusty and shabby.

While the paper was unable to contact the owner to find out why it was being sold, analysts have said the repeated cycle of closures and re-openings during the pandemic, and the energy crisis which followed it, spelled doom, for the famous restaurant.

Experts have estimated the value of the property at €3 million to €4 million.