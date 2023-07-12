Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
12. Jul 2023 at 17:02

President pardons pair who grew marijuana for illnesses

Move comes amid debate over drug sentences that are harsher than for murder.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative image.Illustrative image. (Source: TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová has pardoned two men serving long term jail sentences after they grew marijuana to help relieve pain caused by serious illnesses.

A 63-year-old man who suffers from several serious incurable diseases and grew marijuana to relieve his chronic pain but did not resell the substance had been sentenced to 11 years in prison and had his property was confiscated.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The president said it would be inhumane for him to remain in prison, due to his ill-health. He had already spent more than half of his sentence behind bars.

SkryťTurn off ads
Related article Making a hash of the drug laws in Slovakia Read more 

She also pardoned a 40-year-old man who was jailed for 10 years after he grew marijuana for seriously ill members of his family, noting that he did not sell any of it, had never committed any previous crimes, and was the sole breadwinner for a family with a one-year-old child. He had already served almost five years of his sentence.

The pardons come amid a wider debate on legislation and sentencing for drug-related offences. Sentences for possession of small quantities of marijuana can be harsher than for murder or corruption.

Some politicians have attacked the severity of some sentences. In May, the Trnava District Court jailed Josef Šipoš for 15 years and ordered the confiscation of his property for growing cannabis. He claimed it was for the production of ointments. The verdict is not final, and Šipoš has appealed, but the SaS and Progressive Slovakia parties have slammed it as an example of overly severe punishment for drug offences.

SkryťTurn off ads

Some judges are of the same opinion, as evidenced by an unusual appeal to the Constitutional Court by Bratislava judge Jana Grendárová in late June questioning whether it is fair to jail people for up to 15 years even if they are not drug dealers.

Top stories

News digest: Storm warnings issued for evening, tomorrow

Pride march returns next week, iconic Bratislava restaurant up for sale, and more storm warnings.


2 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Slovak representant Cedrik Serri during the European Games at Kraków.

Underfunded and overlooked, fencers in Slovakia still waiting for the country to face their sword

Fencers in Slovakia quit the sport after some time, as it does not earn them a living.


7 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad