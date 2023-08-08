Two judges are convinced of Kočner’s innocence. Third judge disagrees

The Ján Kuciak case will be decided by the Supreme Court on appeal.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

One of the three judges on the panel who decided on the high-profile Kuciak murder case three months ago, Jozef Pikna, holds a different opinion on whether oligarch Marian Kočner masterminded the killing of the investigative journalist.

The Sme daily broke the news.

Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová were murdered on February 21, 2018.

In May of this year, when the retrial ended, the Specialised Criminal Court acquitted Kočner in the case for the second time. In 2021, he was convicted in a promissory notes case and sent to prison. Unlike Kočner, the court - all three judges - found his associate Alena Zsuzsová guilty in the Kuciak case and sentenced her to 25 years in prison. Earlier on, in 2021, she was convicted in the Hurbanovo mayor murder case.

The Supreme Court will decide the Kuciak case on appeal; three other men have already heard their sentences in recent years.

New judge, different opinion