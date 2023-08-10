Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. Aug 2023 at 21:24 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between August 10 and August 20, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
British popstar Dua Lipa played a gig in Bratislava on June 12, 2022, during the first edition of Lovestream Festival.British popstar Dua Lipa played a gig in Bratislava on June 12, 2022, during the first edition of Lovestream Festival. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)
TOP 10

EVENT: Summer under the Palm; Aug 10-31
PARTY: Čavalenky & Yambro & Adhok; Aug 10, 19:00
FESTIVAL: One Day JAZZ festival- Tribute to TINA TURNER; Aug 10, 20:00
EVENT: Fantastic animals; Aug 12, 09:00
EVENT: Bazaar on Devín; Aug 12, 10:00
EVENT: BeThrifty Vintage Kilo Sale Bratislava; Aug 12-13
EVENT: Antiques Exchange and HandMade; Aug 13, 09:00
CONCERT: Hortus Artis; Aug 13
EVENT: Street Food Park Bratislava; Aug 16-20
FESTIVAL: Lovestream Festival, Aug 18-20

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Bratislava

Signing a petition for expanding the possibility to vote in presidential elections from abroad in June 2023.

News digest: Slovaks abroad set record. They may repeat it in September

Flights to Athens coming soon, zucchini soup with dill, and how scientists plan to clean Slovak waters.


1 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Rača.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for Bratislava activities on a budget? Set out on a hike to Pajštún Castle or explore the history of Rača.


11 h
