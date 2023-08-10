Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

TOP 10
EVENT: Summer under the Palm; Aug 10-31
PARTY: Čavalenky & Yambro & Adhok; Aug 10, 19:00
FESTIVAL: One Day JAZZ festival- Tribute to TINA TURNER; Aug 10, 20:00
EVENT: Fantastic animals; Aug 12, 09:00
EVENT: Bazaar on Devín; Aug 12, 10:00
EVENT: BeThrifty Vintage Kilo Sale Bratislava; Aug 12-13
EVENT: Antiques Exchange and HandMade; Aug 13, 09:00
CONCERT: Hortus Artis; Aug 13
EVENT: Street Food Park Bratislava; Aug 16-20
FESTIVAL: Lovestream Festival, Aug 18-20
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.
