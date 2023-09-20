At significant WWII site, lookout tower takes visitors to battlefield

The lookout tower in the Dukla Pass, eastern Slovakia, boasts a comprehensively renovated observation dome.
This tower is one of the main attractions of the Military History Museum in Svidník.
Thanks to new multimedia equipment and exhibition panels, visitors to the tower will learn about combat operations in the pass during both world wars. They will also see a lot of photos here.
From the tower itself, they can enjoy views of the Dukla battlefield. This area is the most significant location of military history in northeastern Slovakia.
The Dukla Tower opened to the public in October 1974. It is 49 metres high and was built on the site of the original 18-metre wooden lookout tower from 1959, which served the public until 1967.
Tower closed on Monday
The tower - its facade and the interior of the ground floor - will undergo further makeover in the spring of next year.
During the summer tourist season, the tower is open from May 1 to October 31. Opening hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 9:00 to 17:00. The entrance fee is €1 for adults.
During the summer holiday, the Dukeláčik tourist train also operated between Svidník and Death Valley, an area covering nine villages where difficult battles took place during the Second World War.
