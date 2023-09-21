Slovak rarity at Stropkov church

Glass ceiling gives view into tower's 20-metre spire.

Visitors to the tower at the Sanctuary of the Most Holy Body and Blood church in Stropkov, eastern Slovakia, are in for what historians claim is a rare treat - a view of its 20-metre-tall spire through a glass ceiling.

Built in 1593, the renaissance church's 55-metre tower was last renovated in 2020 and opened in 2021.

"The tower has seven floors. A visitor can reach a height of 27 metres by climbing 116 steps," Stropkov historian Ľuboslav Šmajda told the TASR news agency.

He added that the glass ceiling revealing the spire of the church tower is a rarity in Slovakia.

Another item of interest for visitors is a time box placed in the tower on July 9, 2023. It will be opened in 2069 for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Brotherhood of the Brown Scapular, which is the oldest brotherhood of this type in Slovakia.

Each of the seven floors have information boards, and displays of old photographs of Stropkov, and various objects. Visitors can also see three bells dating back to 1922 and 1950 and enjoy a wonderful view of the Ondava Highlands and the whole town.

The tower is open until November and then from March. More detailed information can be obtained at the Tourist Information Centre in Stropkov.

https://sk.frame.mapy.cz/s/mutedazozo

