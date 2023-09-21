Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
21. Sep 2023 at 7:00

Slovak rarity at Stropkov church

Glass ceiling gives view into tower's 20-metre spire.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A view from the Stropkov church tower.A view from the Stropkov church tower. (Source: TASR/Maroš Černý)

Visitors to the tower at the Sanctuary of the Most Holy Body and Blood church in Stropkov, eastern Slovakia, are in for what historians claim is a rare treat - a view of its 20-metre-tall spire through a glass ceiling.

Built in 1593, the renaissance church's 55-metre tower was last renovated in 2020 and opened in 2021.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

"The tower has seven floors. A visitor can reach a height of 27 metres by climbing 116 steps," Stropkov historian Ľuboslav Šmajda told the TASR news agency.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

He added that the glass ceiling revealing the spire of the church tower is a rarity in Slovakia.

SkryťTurn off ads

Another item of interest for visitors is a time box placed in the tower on July 9, 2023. It will be opened in 2069 for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Brotherhood of the Brown Scapular, which is the oldest brotherhood of this type in Slovakia.

Each of the seven floors have information boards, and displays of old photographs of Stropkov, and various objects. Visitors can also see three bells dating back to 1922 and 1950 and enjoy a wonderful view of the Ondava Highlands and the whole town.

The tower is open until November and then from March. More detailed information can be obtained at the Tourist Information Centre in Stropkov.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Top stories

News digest: One seeks Slovak citizenship by descent, the other by choice

Spišský hrad (Spiš Castle)

Gap between Comenius University and the best growing, important road expansion in Bratislava, and popular street festival is back.


16 h

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

Police accuse notorious ex-Military Intelligence chief, seize expensive whiskey

Ľubomír Skuhra, as portrayed in 2013.

The police operation “Virus” concerns overpriced defence purchases.


19. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad