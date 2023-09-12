Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
12. Sep 2023 at 7:00

New attraction in eastern Slovakia: Treetop houses connected with rope bridges

The houses are built on four-meter-high steel columns and connected by rope bridges. They also have a central terrace.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR)

Revitalizing the vineyard area in the Košice region and providing an experience in nature throughout the year is the goal of the Tokaj treetop houses. Seven houses are part of the forest park of Malá Bara Camping in the district of Trebišov, announced the Košice Regional Tourism Organization (KRT).

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

The houses are built on four-meter-high steel columns and connected by rope bridges. They also have a central terrace. Five houses were named after the varieties of wine from the mentioned area. The other two have a sauna and a whirlpool.

SkryťTurn off ads

"The goal was not only to create non-traditional living in the crowns of trees with wellness experiences, but to ensure a connection with local winemakers, with whom it will be possible to agree on the tasting of Tokaj wines," said project manager Ivan Fedor for the TASR newswire, stating that the wellness complex itself will be ready to receive visitors during October.

Each of the five apartments has four-person capacity. "Our treetop houses differ from others in Slovakia in that we have water, waste and electricity installed in them," he added, as quoted by TASR. Each apartment includes a kitchen and bathroom. Year-round use is also possible thanks to heating and air conditioning.

KSK Chairman Rastislav Trnka believes that the houses will not only be an interesting place for rest and relaxation, but an inspiration for other investors thinking about developing their business activities.

SkryťTurn off ads

"I'm convinced that this type of project will not only contribute to the development of sustainable tourism, but to the overall development and prosperity of our region, and bring new energy and dynamism to our destination," he told TASR.

The executive director of the KRT Lenka Vargová Jurková said that, in addition to nature, location also offers various activities and attractions, such as farm cellars, the possibility of cycling, visiting the manor or boat trips.

"I'm convinced that the Tokaj treetop houses with wellness will be an unforgettable experience for visitors to the Košice region, and that their positive impact on the quality and variety of the local offer will contribute to our Tokaj area becoming more and more attractive to tourists from various more distant corners of the world." she added.

The project was supported by the Košice Self-Governing Region (KSK) from the Terra Incognita subsidy program in the amount of 195,000 euros. The total investment reached around 450,000 euros.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Top stories

Illegal migrants in the Veľký Krtíš district, southern Slovakia.

News digest: Election campaign back to proven 'enemies', disregards important things

A hiking trip to a place where three countries meet, a BBC podcast on how Slovakia is divided, and the photo of the first Slovak F-16 fighter jet.


11 h
Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep
Foreigners' Police HQ in Bratislava.

Foreigner's police in limited mode from Monday

Police cites increase in illegal migration in southern Slovakia as the reason.


8. sep
Migrants near Veľký Krtíš.

Migrants for Fico, “LGBTI” for Christian Democrats. The campaign is on

Old “enemies” are being wheeled out, and old fears revived.


21 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad