Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

14. Sep 2023 at 18:42

NASA publishes a spectacular comet photo taken in Slovakia

Read a selection of short feel-good stories from Slovakia.

author
Yehor Zhukov

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) Comet captured above Slovak village

Venus and Nishimura Comet.Venus and Nishimura Comet. (Source: Petr Horálek)

On September 11, NASA decided to use a photograph taken near Záhradné, close to Prešov, eastern Slovakia, as its Astronomy Picture of the Day.

The image captures the planet Venus alongside Nishimura Comet. The photograph was taken by Czech astrophotographer Petr Horálek from the Institute of Physics in Opava.

Read more in Slovak.

2) Village of the Year

The Kysuce village of Korňa in northern Slovakia.The Kysuce village of Korňa in northern Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Korňa, located in the Čadca district, northern Slovakia, has been named the 2023 Village of the Year.

The selection of the village was based not only on its attractions, such as a crude oil spring, but also its efforts in tourism development. Of the 12 Slovak villages competing for the title, Korňa stood out as the most comprehensive in meeting the criteria and requirements set by the national evaluation commission.

Its unique location within the Kysuce Protected Landscape Area, along with its well-preserved settlement, played a significant role in securing this recognition.

Read more in Slovak.

3) Potato nostalgia

The first harvest of potatoes in Močarany.The first harvest of potatoes in Močarany. (Source: Facebook/Jahody a zemiaky Močarany)

The legendary potato seasonal workers of the past has recently been brought back to life in Močarany, a district of Michalovce, eastern Slovakia, where the country's only self-harvested potato field can be found.

The grower Miriama Baňasová, known for her self-harvesting strawberry field, decided to open her potato field to the public. Generations of people came together to experience the nostalgia of harvesting potatoes in the traditional way.

Baňasová made the field accessible to people, and the response exceeded her expectations, with many enthusiastic participants enjoying the potato harvesting experience.

Read more in Slovak.

Here's more good news published by The Slovak Spectator:

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

Brotherhood

(Source: zomri)

Seventeen days before the parliamentary election, OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič unexpectedly appeared at a Smer press conference on illegal migration, where he accused Smer of facilitating the issuance of permits to stay temporarily in Slovakia for illegal migrants.

A confrontation ensued, with Matovič engaging in a fight with Smer politician and former interior minister Robert Kaliňák, and another Smer candidate, Richard Glück, who punched Matovič in the face after he pushed Kaliňák. Kaliňák tried to take Matovič's microphone prior to the push to prevent him from spreading his claims about Smer.

The video of the conflict immediately went viral and spread into memes.

You can send me your tips on positive news stories about Slovakia or funny memes at: yehor.zhukov@spectator.sk. Thank you!

