Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
22. Sep 2023 at 6:40  I 

Post-war architecture shedding communist stigma

Champion of socialist building style says there is little time to save iconic buildings from 1958-1989.

Jana Liptáková
Vladimír Brož (Vladimir 518), left, during installation of the project in the SNG. Vladimír Brož (Vladimir 518), left, during installation of the project in the SNG. (Source: Courtesy of SNG)

Architecture from all periods deserves to be preserved, says Vladimír Brož, but especially what is left in the Czech Republic and Slovakia from the countries’ decades under communism.

Brož, who went from having a personal, if enthusiastic, interest in post-war Czechoslovak architecture to being one of its greatest champions, says time is running out to save the best buildings from the communist period.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

And he fears that architecture from 1958 – the year then Czechoslovakia’s exhibition pavilion at the word exhibition Expo in Brussels made international headlines – to 1989 when the country’s totalitarian regime fell, may not be granted proper heritage protection either in the Czech Republic or Slovakia before it completely shakes off the stigma of the ideology it was linked to.

SkryťTurn off ads

He points out that some iconic buildings from those decades have been already pulled down, including the Hotel Praha in Prague and the Istropolis cultural and congress centre in Bratislava.

“If we as a society fail to preserve at least what is left of the quality buildings from the beginning of the second half of the 20th century, part of our history and cultural memory will be erased once and for all,” says Brož, who is also a rapper and prominent figure in the Czech hip-hop scene and also known as Vladimir 518.

The Slovak Spectator spoke with Brož about architecture in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for the opening of his project, ‘Architecture 58-89. The Dramatic Story of Czech Post-War Civil Engineering’, at the Slovak National Gallery.

Why does the architecture from between 1958 and 1989 deserve protection? What’s special about it?

SkryťTurn off ads

Architecture from all periods deserves to be preserved. Even socialist realism (Sorela), which we can be very critical of because it is Stalinistic architecture, should be protected because it’s a legacy of those times, an imprint of them. And the more time that passes since the era, the more important its material aspect becomes. Meanwhile, the ideology is gradually washing out of this architecture. Only buildings remain.

There is no doubt that architecture after socialist realism should be preserved because it is a story of the fight for international context, freedom and future. Actually, the architecture that was created between 1958 and 1989 was very futuristic, brave and experimental. Its incredible quality is in that very courage and innovativeness. Today’s architecture is much more tied up. One of the typical characteristics for the period between 1958 and 1989, among others, was that formally there were no limits. The contracting authority was the state and while there were some limits in terms of budget and technology, formally it was possible to experiment. The moment somebody decided to try to put a pyramid upside down, as was done with the Slovak Radio building in Bratislava, it just happened. Buildings constructed during this period are huge achievements. There was a lot of energy, enthusiasm and money invested in them and it would be a shame to lose them.

What else you can read about in this interview

  • What was wrong with socialist realism
  • Can buildings from the 1958-1989 period be successfully reconstructed?
  • What are the most important buildings from 1958-1989 in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Resumed grazing on Devínska Kobyla

Looking for Bratislava activities on a budget? Visit The Good Market on Panenská Street or set out on a hike to the northern slopes of Devínská Kobyla.


21. sep

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

News digest: How much time do Slovaks spend at work?

taxi

Ukraine's promise to withdraw a lawsuit against Slovakia, what the latest Ipsos poll tells us, and some good news from around Slovakia.


16 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad