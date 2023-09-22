Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
22. Sep 2023 at 13:02

Former president's trial on tax evasion charges may culminate close to election day

Ex-president Andrej Kiska alleges the charges against him, which date back more than eight years, are politically motivated.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Andrej Kiska was president between 2014 and 2019, after which he founded and briefly led the Za Ľudí party. The charges relate to the 2014 presidential election campaign.Andrej Kiska was president between 2014 and 2019, after which he founded and briefly led the Za Ľudí party. The charges relate to the 2014 presidential election campaign. (Source: TASR)

The trial of Andrej Kiska, who served as president of Slovakia between 2014 and 2019, continued on September 20 at Poprad District Court. The presentation of evidence has now concluded, but no verdict has yet been returned.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The prosecution accuses Kiska of tax evasion, along with Eduard Kučkovský, a director of the KTAG company. This company, initially named Kiska Travel Agency and co-owned by Andrej Kiska and his brother Jaroslav, is alleged to have billed as legitimate business expenses costs that were in fact related to Andrej Kiska's 2014 presidential election campaign, thus committing a tax fraud. According to the charges, the company unjustly claimed a VAT refund of €155,000.

SkryťTurn off ads

Kiska and Kučkovský deny the charges.

During the latest court session, a former employee of KTAG, who worked as an accountant from 2011 to 2015, testified that she misrecorded the disputed invoices on the instructions of Eduard Kučkovský.

Closing statements from all the involved parties, including the prosecutor, defence lawyers and the accused, are currently scheduled for October 11th, which is when the first-instance court's verdict may be returned.

Kiska's perspective

Both of the accused vehemently deny their guilt. During the initial hearing on June 29 of this year, Kiska claimed that he was being politically targeted, stating that no one in Slovak and Czech legal history had been prosecuted for recording legitimate company expenses that the tax authorities did not dispute. He emphasised that the investigation had spanned more than eight years and had been suspended twice before charges were finally brought. Kiska alleged that the process is part of a political campaign against him.

SkryťTurn off ads

Kiska's defence lawyer, Peter Kubina, argued that no crime had been committed and requested the exoneration of his client. Eduard Kučovský, the CEO of KTAG, also provided testimony in his defence. Despite the lengthy proceedings, the trial has been moving forward at the expected pace, with the court setting additional hearing dates for September and October.

The timing of the trial may be significant, as it could potentially impact the outcome of upcoming parliamentary elections. After stepping down from the presidency, Kiska founded and briefly led a new party, Za Ľudí (For the People), that won seats in the 2020 election. Za Ľudí is running in this year's election – as part of a coalition with OĽaNO and Christian Union – but in June Kiska told the Sme daily that he would be voting for Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) in the September 30 poll.

Top stories

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Resumed grazing on Devínska Kobyla

Looking for Bratislava activities on a budget? Visit The Good Market on Panenská Street or set out on a hike to the northern slopes of Devínská Kobyla.


21. sep

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

News digest: How much time do Slovaks spend at work?

taxi

Ukraine's promise to withdraw a lawsuit against Slovakia, what the latest Ipsos poll tells us, and some good news from around Slovakia.


17 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad