Slovak Press Photo: The tragedies that shook Slovakia

The image of a crowd demonstrating after a terrorist attack on Zámocká Street in Bratislava almost a year ago, in which two queer people died, became the absolute winner of the Slovak Press Photo competition earlier this week.
The Grand Prix photo is called Protest for Juraj and Matúš and comes from the Screaming and Crying Activists series taken by independent photographer Dorota Holubová.
Her photograph from the protest also dominated the News category.
Holubová is the first woman to win the Slovak Press Photo Grand Prix.
Winning photos are on display
Just a few days before the attack on Zámocká Street, another tragedy took place a short distance away, on Zochová Street, with five students losing their lives. There, a drunk driver rammed into people at a bus stop at high speed.
The work of the rescue services was captured by photographer Branislav Račko. His photo series, which ends in a courtroom, won in the News category.
The war in Ukraine dominated the Daily Life category. The complete list of winnners is available here.
A total of 151 photographers from Central Europe and Ukraine entered the competition this year, sending 1,495 photos, including 152 photo series.
The winning works will be exhibited on Hviezdoslav Square in Bratislava from September 21 until the end of October.
Grand Prix
Dorota Holubová – "Protest for Matúš and Juraj (Crying and Screaming Activists)"
Category: News
Single Photograph:
Dorota Holubová – "Protest for Matúš and Juraj"
Series:
Branislav Račko – "Zochova Bus Stop Tragedy"
Category: Reportage
Matej Kalina – "De Paul"
Category: Daily Life (international)
Single Photograph:
András Hajdú (Hungary) – "Kherson Boy"
Series:
Oleg Petrasiuk (Ukraine) – "Impact of War"
Category: Portrait
Series:
Martin Mikláš – "Manuela of Nazaré"
Category: Environment and Nature (international)
Series:
Zsolt Balázs (Hungary) – "We'll Stay Even After This Land Dried Out" (Stories from the Hungarian Great Plain After the Historic Summer Drought)
Category: Arts and Culture
Single Photograph:
Tomáš Hrivňák – "Cultural Heritage in Flames (Ashes and Keys)"
Series:
Oliver Ondráš – "Romas Radiate"
Category: Sport
Single Photograph:
Pavol Gašpar – "Veni Vidi Vici"
Series:
Martin Domok – "Finally, I’m Done"
Category "Students and Young Photographers up to 26" (international)
Single Photograph:
František Javorský (Czechia) – "Czech Military Parade"
Series:
Dorota Jedináková – "What Is a Home If Not the First Place You Learn to Run From?"
Category: Long-Term Document (international)
Series:
Marta Földešová – "Quiet Places"
Bratislava Grant
Branislav Račko - "Lakes of Bratislava "
Young Talent of the Year
Dorota Jedináková – "What Is a Home If Not the First Place You Learn to Run From?"