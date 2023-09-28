Austrian pensioners come to admire Slovak lakes, including a romantic lake

Austrian accommodation provider have attracted thousands of compatriots to Slovakia.

Počúvadlo Lake is the largest of the 24 Štiavnica lakes, and in its vicinity there are also the most accommodation facilities of various kinds. (Source: Ľubica Mojžišová)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

"It's been a long time, I was still a teenager, we were here on a school trip," says 28-year-old Monika Michalíková from Trnava, who returned to Počúvadlo Lake after more than ten years. "We vacation by the sea, but since summer returned and receiving a tip from my father's acquaintance, he lent us his cottage here. We came for four days."

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

She remembered Počúvadlo Lake when she saw photos of the Štiavnica lakes, central Slovakia, on the Internet. "With the reflection of the trees, their water is emerald green, more green than blue," he notes.

The banks of the lake are empty, only occasionally can you see someone swimming. It's the working week and the school holidays are over. At lunch, however, the terrace by the lake is filled with children, speaking German.

They are from Hünenberg in Switzerland, invited by their partner primary school in Banská Štiavnica.

Počúvadlo Lake is the largest of the 24 Štiavnica lakes, and in its vicinity there are also the most accommodation facilities of various kinds. There are not many people who refuse accommodation because of the weather.

The majority of visitors are Slovaks, followed by Czechs. "Hungarians also come, but also German and English-speaking foreigners. We also had French people here," says Ľudmila Blašková, owner of the local restaurants.