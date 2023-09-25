News digest: Mochovce 3 reaches full power output for the first time

A secret service reform demanded by people, Slovakia-based foreigners on the 2023 early elections, and traffic restrictions in Bratislava.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Good evening. Here is the Monday, September 25 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Saturday, September 30, is Election Day in Slovakia. Follow the latest updates on our website after the polls close.

Last test for Mochovce plant

Cooling towers in the Mochovce Nuclear power plant. (Source: TASR)

Slovenské Elektrárne (SE), the largest producer of electricity in the country, has increased its power output in the third block of the Mochovce nuclear power plant during the power escalation stage to 100 percent.



"This is a historic moment for Slovenské Elektrárne and the entire country," SE CEO Branislav Strýček said.

At the 100-percent power level, the SE will perform final power escalation tests, followed by a 144-hour trial run, in the coming weeks.



At full capacity, Mochovce 3 can cover the consumption of up to 1.3 million households per year. The new nuclear unit will cover almost 13 percent of the total electricity consumption in Slovakia.

As for electricity production, Slovakia is becoming energy self-sufficient this year.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Politics: Foreigners living in Slovakia share their views on the upcoming parliamentary election.

Foreigners living in Slovakia share their views on the upcoming parliamentary election. Business: An app developed by a firm founded by two Slovaks and used by mayors and officials to communicate with citizens in 150 cities across America has been launched in Pezinok.

An app developed by a firm founded by two Slovaks and used by mayors and officials to communicate with citizens in 150 cities across America has been launched in Pezinok. Opinion: Would a Robert Fico election win really be so bad? The former prime minister's approach to the media offers an answer to a question we often hear from abroad.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

Slovak returns after 50 years in Canada

Štefan Galvánek with his pictures in the unique Coburg Park in the village of Pohorelá. The park belonged to the aristocratic family of Coburgs. (Source: Marcela Ballová)

Štefan Galvánek, a native of Bratislava and an artist of international reputation, cannot complain about a boring life. He has made decisions that required a lot of courage.

EVENT FOR TUESDAY

Performance by Michael's Tower

Michael's Tower in Bratislava. (Source: Peter Žákovič)

On September 26, come and listen to the contemporary interpretation of the sounds associated with the Michael's Tower directly below it thanks to a music performance by sound designer Boris Vitázek.

The tower itself will reopen on Wednesday, September 27.

In other news

In connection with the construction of the D1 Bratislava – Triblavina motorway, a section of the motorway, including a slip road in the direction from Bratislava to Zlaté Piesky, will be closed from September 25 . In practice, drivers must prepare for a closed exit road from Pri Mlyne Street in Bratislava's Vajnory borough. Traffic on Pri Mlyne Street itself will not be restricted, it will continue to operate in both directions, only without the possibility of connecting to the D1 motorway.

. In practice, drivers must prepare for a closed exit road from Pri Mlyne Street in Bratislava's Vajnory borough. Traffic on Pri Mlyne Street itself will not be restricted, it will continue to operate in both directions, only without the possibility of connecting to the D1 motorway. As many as 80.2 percent of Slovaks think that the next government should reform the Slovak Information Service (SIS), an AKO poll for TV JOJ24 has shown. In the past decades, the secret service has been involved in a number of scandals. In the summer, the police charged several former SIS members over the alleged sabotage of the investigation of corruption cases.

(SIS), an AKO poll for TV JOJ24 has shown. In the past decades, the secret service has been involved in a number of scandals. In the summer, the police charged several former SIS members over the alleged sabotage of the investigation of corruption cases. Relations between the Czech Republic and Slovakia would worsen in the case of Robert Fico's government , Czech President Petr Pavel thinks. Many of Fico's views correspond more to Russian propaganda than to the Western worldview, he said.

, Czech President Petr Pavel thinks. Many of Fico's views correspond more to Russian propaganda than to the Western worldview, he said. The Bratislava police charged a 50-year-old man from Bratislava with making dangerous threats and rioting . He was supposed to threaten a group of six people with Japanese swords - katanas on Saturday, September 23, in the Bratislava borough of Dúbravka.

. He was supposed to threaten a group of six people with Japanese swords - katanas on Saturday, September 23, in the Bratislava borough of Dúbravka. Slovakia is submitting its third request for payment from the Recovery and Resilience Plan , this time in the amount of €815 million.

, this time in the amount of €815 million. President Zuzana Čaputová has long been the most popular Slovak politician on Instagram, but her numbers dropped significantly in the summer. Robert Fico is the 'king of Facebook'. Since the beginning of the year, Fico has received almost 4.3 million interactions, i.e. likes, comments and shares, on his posts, writes Denník N.

WEATHER FOR TUESDAY: Clear skies. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 27°C. Light breeze. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).