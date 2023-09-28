3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Searching for free activities in the capital? Visit a stand-up of English-speaking comedians or set out on a hike to castle

Pajštún (Source: VaGa)

Hike to Pajstun Castle

Meeting point: Saturday, September 30, Nivy bus station at 9:50

This weekend the group of foreigners will head to the Pajštun Castle, following new trails and with new sights to see.

The hikers meet at Nivy bus station for the bus, which leaves at 10:07 and will take them to Stupava. Note also, that for this hike you will need suitable footwear and water-resistant and warm clothes.

The route should be around 16 km. See the map below, if you would like to go on the walk.

https://sk.frame.mapy.cz/s/nufajocaco

(Source: festival.fjuzn.sk)

[fjúžn] Joke's On You

Friday, September 29, in Kácečko (KC Dunaj) at 20:00

Through the [fjúžn] festival, you will be introduced to the life of foreigners living in Slovakia, who are often not heard or seen in society. They form an integral part of this country, bringing a lot of new experiences and inspirations to enrich the whole society.

Joke's On You is a group of English-speaking comedians who play all over Central Europe. Joel Bryant, Nasi Motlagh, Tery Norman, Alan Henderson, and Sia will all entertain you at the [fjúžn] festival.

https://sk.frame.mapy.cz/s/gamodarafe

Nedbalka Gallery in Bratislava is hosting a exhibition centered around women. (Source: Tomáš Benedikovič, PETITPRESS )

Aleš Vojtášek & Nina Farrina / Roots x Beats

Friday, September 29, 21:00 – 22:00 in Nedbalka Gallery (Nedbalova 17)

Nina Farrina will perform her hour-long set live in front of the Nedbalka gallery, specially created for the installation "ROOTS" by Aleš Vojtášek.

Her fusion of techno and folk inspirations adds another dimension to the installations, and strengthens the intermedia character of the work. Today, the coolness of wooden houses and the colours of traditional folk festivities have been replaced by the urban spaces of city nooks and underground clubs. The freedom of midsummer bonfires, sibiricas and carnival parades has been fine tuned for these parades and parties. Linen shirts have been replaced by Nina's unique style and unrestrained fun.

Enjoy this unrepeatable experience live and let yourself be carried away by the beats.

https://sk.frame.mapy.cz/s/movupekake

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.