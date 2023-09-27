Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. Sep 2023 

This year White Night will be monumental

The 14th edition of the multi-genre festival brings a number of huge, physical art works.

Jana Liptáková
Klaus Obermaier's Dopamine will be one of artworks presented at the White Night festival starting this Friday.Klaus Obermaier's Dopamine will be one of artworks presented at the White Night festival starting this Friday. (Source: Courtesy of Biela Noc)

The multi-genre festival White Night (Biela Noc) will transform Bratislava’s streets again into a magical night walk during the upcoming weekend. Art works, installations and performances by Slovak and foreign artists, performers, musicians and designers will be presented within more than 50 sites and events scattered around the city centre.

The first post-Covid edition of the festival last year was quite digital as this kind of work piled up from previous editions, which either did not take place at all or only in limited versions due to the pandemic. The organisers have reached for tangible works that are a bit different this year.

Bratislava

