Macko and Árči, two georgeous alpacas that will win your heart

Read a selection of short feel-good stories from Slovakia.

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) "Doom"

"Doom" by Marián Kuric from Lučenec. (Source: CEWE)

Marián Kuric, a photographer from Lučenec, achieved significant recognition by capturing a volcanic eruption in Iceland during the COVID-19 pandemic. His photograph, titled "Doom," earned him a place among the top ten of the prestigious CEWE Photo Award 2023 competition.

With more than 54,000 photographers from 147 countries participating and over 509,000 photos evaluated by the jury, this competition is one of the largest in the world.

2) Local stars

Tourists like to take pictures with Macko and Árči. (Source: Romana Šínová)

Branislav Šipec from Liptovská Lúžna has chosen an unconventional pair of pets: two male alpacas named Macko and Árči. These exotic creatures are not only clean but also attention-grabbing. They have already become well-known in the Liptov region, with many people sharing photos of them on social media.

Šipec takes them for daily walks.

The Slovak bought the two alpacas for his daughter, who is into fashion and intended to process the high quality wool that the alpaca has. Alpacas were bought from a breeder from Germany.

3) Cycle route to connect two towns

The first part of the cycle road leads from Hrnčiarska Ves to Poltár. (Source: SME)

In southern Slovakia, the towns of Poltár and Rimavská Sobota will be connected by a nearly 30-kilometre cycle route this year. The idea to build the route first appeared over a decade ago. After years of discussions and preparations, construction finally began last October.

The first stage of the route, which meets international standards, has already been opened to the public. The second part will follow soon.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

If you have, give. If you lack, seek.

Translation: "Little me, on my birthday, when I generously gifted the whole class with lollipops bought by mom." (Source: emefka.sk)

In many schools in eastern Europe, there is a widespread tradition of giving sweets to classmates on behalf of the birthday kid. Some people believe it helps kids share from a young age, but wasting an entire bag of candy on other people can only cause stress.

