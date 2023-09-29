How I narrowly missed summiting Rysy in the High Tatras

Spending a night with kerosene lamps in a mountain hut has its own magic.

I had been resisting – for years – climbing Rysy, the highest peak in the High Tatras that does not require hikers to be accompanied by a mountain guide. What deterred me was not its height, which exceeds 2,500 metres, but the crowds of tourists who, especially during the high season, frequently have to queue to reach the summit.

So when a friend of mine proposed climbing this popular peak, I agreed – but only on two conditions. The first was that we would take the trip outside the main season, in September – and on a workday, in order to avoid the crowds. My second condition was that we should spend a night at the Chata pod Rysmi mountain hut, below the peak, to make what is a nine-hour round-trip, with an elevation gain of some 1200 metres, easier – as well as to enjoy the special atmosphere that this legendary chalet offers.

An easy start

We knew we would have “the whole day” to get to the Chata pod Rysmi, so we didn’t hurry in the morning. After a generous breakfast we packed only light refreshments into our rucksacks, as there are three other huts on the route up to Rysy, and at around 9 o’clock we finally set off.