Plenty of events to enjoy in Bratislava during the weekend, two lovely alpacas, and interview with Slovakia's deputy foreign minister Peter Mišík.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, September 28 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Four injured, one dead in Dúbravka shooting

A man, 32, started shooting at people in one of Bratislava boroughs on the night of September 28, 2023. (Source: TASR)

On Fedáková Street in Bratislava's Dúbravka borough, near the Saratov shopping mall, a man started randomly shooting at people from the window of a block of flats on Wednesday night.

Residents also heard an explosion. The perpetrator, 32, was known for setting off pyrotechnics in the area in recent months.

Three civilians as well as a police officer were injured in the shooting. ​The shooter succumbed to his injuries after a police officer shot him dead.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances and the causes of the incident. Police chief Štefan Hamran has said that the attacker had a clean criminal record. In the past, the police only dealt with him for an offence related to the use of pyrotechnics. The perpetrator worked in the IT field and lived in his parents' flat. His mother is said to be ill and his father was often on business trips, the Sme daily wrote. In the flat, the police discovered five guns belonging to his father.

For now, the police consider the shooting to be a rash action.

Complaints: Neighbours alerted the police about the problematic behaviour of the attacker several times. They filed nine criminal reports. Hamran confirmed that the police received criminal reports, but no one identified a specific person until August.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Police: Foreigners' Police has extended their special-mode operation for another week.

Foreigners' Police has extended their special-mode operation for another week. Ukraine: Slovakia would benefit from Ukraine's accession to the EU, but enlargement must happen simultaneously with the reform of the Union and must be prepared on both sides so that it turns out to be a success story as opposed to a disappointment, says Slovakia's deputy MFA Peter Mišík.

Slovakia would benefit from Ukraine's accession to the EU, but enlargement must happen simultaneously with the reform of the Union and must be prepared on both sides so that it turns out to be a success story as opposed to a disappointment, says Slovakia's deputy MFA Peter Mišík. Travel: In central Slovakia, a small romantic lake can be found. Austrian pensioners have already found it.

In central Slovakia, a small romantic lake can be found. Austrian pensioners have already found it. Good news: This week's brief overview includes truly unusual celebrities.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

White Night

Space is the place. (Source: Courtesy of Biela Noc)

The multi-genre festival White Night will transform Bratislava’'sstreets again into a magical night walk during the upcoming weekend. Art works, installations and performances by Slovak and foreign artists will be presented within more than 50 sites and events scattered around the city centre.

We'll tell you what you should definitely see.



Bonus: Here are 3 things to do in Bratislava for free.

EVENT FOR FRIDAY

Something for little researchers

European Researchers' Night is an annually organised event throughout Europe, including Slovakia. Events will be held throughout Friday, September 29, in Bratislava, Košice, Žilina, Poprad and Banská Bystrica.

Here's what it felt like to take part in the event in 2022:

video //www.youtube.com/embed/Dg7UzFtRmL4

In other news

In Slovakia, the share of households that cannot afford to maintain an adequate temperature in the home has increased. It is one of the most obvious indicators of energy poverty, according to the Institute for Strategies and Analyses.

It is one of the most obvious indicators of energy poverty, according to the Institute for Strategies and Analyses. If next year's state budget were to be balanced, the economy would collapse by almost 6.5 percent, wages would drop by 4 percent, and the unemployed would increase by 130,000 people, according to the macroeconomic forecasts of the Finance Ministry.

wages would drop by 4 percent, and the unemployed would increase by 130,000 people, according to the macroeconomic forecasts of the Finance Ministry. Sewage and oil flowed from five Slovak ships straight into the Danube , said the Slovak Environment Inspectorate.

, said the Slovak Environment Inspectorate. The election campaign in Slovakia has ended. A moratorium has been in effect since midnight. During it, no activity in favour or against political parties, movements and coalitions is allowed. The moratorium lasts until the end of voting on election day, September 30.

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: No bad news, just clear skies and hot weather. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).