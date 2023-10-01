Fico defeats Slovakia. Hard work is ahead of us

Spreading fear eventually brought Fico victory.

Robert Fico defeated Slovakia. The version of the country that the majority of the nation imagined after the 1989 Velvet Revolution. Today, he made enough people believe that liberalism and human rights can be a bigger threat to citizens than widespread corruption and sentiment for Putin's regime.

Years of disinformation campaigns have allowed him to fulfil his 2018 promise that he is not going anywhere. Today, however, a different Fico is reaching for power. More motivated by criminal prosecutions of his colleagues and sponsors of Smer and supported by more extreme voters.