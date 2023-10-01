Election tested Slovakia, Fico could strain EU and NATO unity

The international media is highlighting the resurgence of its populist former – and likely future – premier.

A populist former prime minister who campaigned on a pro-Russian and anti-American message looked to be heading for victory in early parliamentary elections in Slovakia, the Associated Press (AP) newswire commented on the preliminary election results.

Yesterday's parliamentary election in Slovakia was closely watched by the foreign press.

Foreign journalists flocked in particular to the headquarters of the Smer party, which ended up winning the most votes in the election. Robert Fico and his party's campaign were at the centre of the attention of foreign observers mainly due to concerns that a potential Fico-led government would mean a reversal in Slovakia's support for Ukraine.

"The election was a test for the small eastern European country’s support for neighboring Ukraine in its war with Russia, and a win by Fico could strain a fragile unity in the European Union and NATO," the AP wrote.

Outsized consequences of the election

The New York Times framed the Slovak election as voters choosing from "a plethora of choices between communists and far-right nationalists". The election was "freighted with outsize consequences about the West’s support for Ukraine," New York Times wrote.

CNN labels the strongest party, Smer, as "a party headed by a pro-Kremlin figure".

"While in opposition, Fico became a close ally of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, especially when it came to criticism of the European Union," CNN notes. "There is speculation that, if he returns to power, Fico and Orban could gang up together and create obstacles for Brussels."

CNN points to another expected election in the region, too. Poland is to hold its general election two weeks from now. "If Poland’s governing Law and Justice party manages to win a third term in Polish parliamentary elections next month, this bloc of EU troublemakers could become even stronger," CNN wrote.

Warm sentiments towards Moscow

The BBC notices that Fico "brushes aside the label "pro-Russian politician", but this result will be celebrated in Moscow, and met with alarm in Brussels and Washington." According to the British broadcaster, the election was viewed with concerns among EU and NATO members, because of the threat that a Smer-led government would pose to the support for Ukraine. Slovaks "traditionally have warm sentiments towards Moscow", BBC noted.

The Guardian, which ran a live blog of the election night in Slovakia, noted that a government led by Fico "would see Slovakia joining Hungary in challenging the European Union’s consensus on support for Ukraine just as the bloc looks to maintain unity in opposing Russia’s invasion."

"In campaigning, he stressed concern about a rise in the number of migrants passing through Slovakia to western Europe," Guardian writes about Fico.

The German and French press also writes about the Slovak election as a landmark for democracy in Slovakia.

Slovakia is a NATO member states that directly borders on Ukraine and "it has been one of the most determined political and military allies of Kyiv," wrote Die Welt.

"The vote in this country of 5.4 million inhabitants, a member of the EU and NATO, is considered decisive in knowing whether Slovakia can stay on its pro-Western course or turn more towards Russia," wrote France24.

Satisfaction for Babiš

The Czech server Seznam Zprávy writes about the bursting of the "Bratislava bubble", when "the liberals' hopes for victory proved to be false". The election was won by the "tenacious" Robert Fico, writes Seznam Správy, adding a quote from the celebrations at Súmračná Street, where Fico and his fellow party members were singing and shouting from the balcony.

Jan Lipold, the chief commentator of Seznam Zprávy, writes about the Slovak election result as "an advertisement for a proportional electoral system" in which parties are doomed to cooperate. From the Czech perspective, Robert Fico's success is a satisfaction for Andrej Babiš, who was defeated in the last parliamentary and presidential elections. "Babiš and Fico are made of the same dough. The fact that the other calls himself a social democrat does not change that," Lipold writes.

Lidovky opens its article on the Slovak elections with the headline "Fico's big comeback", in which Fico erased his previous electoral defeat. He also managed to do so by finding new topics - opposition to the government's anti-pandemic measures, while increasingly adopting attitudes and opinions that were until then characteristic of alternative media, which often spread conspiracy theories. "He continued in this vein after Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February last year. He refused to assign Moscow unequivocal blame for the conflict and criticised Slovak governments for supplying Ukraine with weapons," Lidovky writes.