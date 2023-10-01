Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

1. Oct 2023 

Time to 'grab hold' of Slovakia, Russian media write, following election result

In Fico, Slovakia will have a leader loyal to Moscow, they report.

author
Lukáš Onderčanin
External contributor
Russian state television Rossiya 24 reports on the Slovak election.Russian state television Rossiya 24 reports on the Slovak election. (Source: reprofoto/smotrim.ru)

A pro-Russian former prime minister who is loyal to Moscow and rejects military aid to Ukraine is returning to power in Slovakia. Reports with this wording appeared in several pro-government Russian media outlets immediately after the Slovak election.

The Russian media also talk about the "traditional warmth of many Slovaks towards Russia", about fatigue with the war in Ukraine, but also about the fact that Russia should be even more concerned with Slovakia after the election, in order to win it over to its side – or at least make it neutral towards Moscow.

Here is how the Russian media covered the Slovak election.

Russia will help us with food, ex-MP says

Fico's victory will undermine European unity towards Ukraine and it will put an end to military aid, several pro-government Russian media outlets wrote after the election. Some newspapers are also looking into why Slovaks re-elected the former prime minister.

For example, the website Moskovskyi Komsomolets writes that "Fico's views reflect the traditional warm feelings of many Slovaks towards Russia, which have grown on social networks since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine". The newspaper also recalls that Fico has promised to stop supplying arms to Ukraine and will push for peace talks, bringing him closer to Viktor Orbán.

