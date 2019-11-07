Slovak software company to protect the Google Play Store

Eset is an inaugural member of the App Defense Alliance.

The Slovak cybersecurity company, global IT security provider Eset is to protect the Google Play Store on mobile phones.

The company has become a founding member of the App Defense Alliance. It will provide its detection capabilities and improved security for the Android ecosystem and will also spearhead investigations that make the Google Play Store safer.

Other inaugural members include the companies Lookout and Zimperium, the Aktuality.sk news website reported.

Creating the alliance

The App Defense Alliance complements the existing partnerships that Eset currently has with Google, including the integration with Chronicle, a division of Google Cloud, and the embedded Eset engine in Google Chrome Cleanup, a security tool that alerts Google Chrome users to potential threats.

“What was previously a reactive effort to catch security vulnerabilities is now a full-fledged and proactive campaign to protect billions of consumers and businesses at the source,” said Tony Anscombe, global security evangelist and industry ambassador, Eset, as quoted by the press release. “Together with Google, Eset and the other App Defense Alliance members will be able to provide Google with the information to eliminate threats and help Android users stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.”

Discovery of spyware and ransomware

Eset was handpicked by Google based upon its expertise in uncovering malicious apps in the Google Play Store, which has been well documented over the years.

With the discovery of unique banking Trojans, spyware and ransomware, Eset has helped to identify some of the most sophisticated threats targeting Android mobile devices.

Eset’s research teams will be intimately involved with the analysis of all applications and help to proactively protect the users of the Google Play Store. As part of this collaboration, Eset will share with Google its determinations on apps it detects as malicious, potentially harmful or unwanted, prior to the app being published on the Google Play Store.

7. Nov 2019 at 22:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff