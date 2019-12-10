Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

A great past but not such a bright present

How come despite its tourism potential and an industrial park nearby, Kežmarok has an unemployment rate three times higher than Slovakia's average?

The town of Kežmarok, SlovakiaThe town of Kežmarok, Slovakia(Source: SITA)

An almost empty long street with old houses on both sides welcomed me on the cold early November day when I arrived to Kežmarok.

The Basilica of the Holy Cross, built in the 14th century with its Renaissance belfry, dominated the landscape. A bit further, I could see the wooden evangelical articular church built in 1717 and added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List about a decade ago. I admired it from the outside and then found my way towards the castle. I walked past very old houses which traditionally belonged to local traders at a time when the town was flourishing, many nicely reconstructed with respect to their original style. The castle built as part of the town fortifications in 1463 attracts about 60,000 visitors per year, both Slovaks and foreign.

I was told that on a sunny day you can even catch a glimpse of the Tatra Mountains. So how come despite this touristic potential and an industrial park nearby, the district of Kežmarok has an unemployment rate of 14.4 percent, three times higher than Slovakia's average? In fact, it ranks second in the country, after Rimavská Sobota.

Waiting for tourists is not worth it

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

10. Dec 2019 at 12:31  | Anca Dragu

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Slovak girls kept seeking the right man also at Christmas

Spectacular Slovakia will take listeners on a Slovak Christmas tour.

A Christmas market in Zvolen, central Slovakia, on December 13, 2019

Slovak Christmas Carol: Dolná Krupá a Katarínka

From an interesting manor house in Dolná Krupá village to majestic ruins of a monastery.

Manor house in Dolná Krupá

Where and when to do grocery shopping around Christmas?

Most stores have to be closed on selected Christmas days.

An illustrative picture

Foreigners: Top 15 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 15 events in the capital between December 20 and January 6, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College