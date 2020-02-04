Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Ice Express hits the tracks again

There are organised hikes in Slovenský Raj and advantageous prices of tickets to ski resorts on the train route.

More information about travelling in Slovakia
Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

The Košice self-governing region prepared the operation of the non-scheduled Ice Express touristic train again this year. Every Saturday in February, it takes travellers for tourism, skiing and other winter experiences, from Košice to Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise).

Related story:Three hikes perfect for Slovak Paradise Read more 

The train on the Košice – Kysak – Margecany – Gelnica – Nálepkovo – Mlynky – Dedinky – Stratená – Dobšinská Ice Cave – Telgárt route and back leaves Košice station at 7:55 and returns at 18:48.

Chairman of the Košice Self-Governing Region, Rastislav Trnka, opined that when supporting and developing tourism in the region, they should also offer people possibilities how to reach attractive localities for tourists.

Guided hikes and Nordic walking

“After last year's success, lovers of winter sports can look forward to the Ice Express, which will take them from Košice to skiing resorts and good touristic spots in Slovak Paradise,” he said, as quoted by the press release.

There are several novelties this season, for example, the advantageous prices of skiing tickets in chosen ski resorts, which are possible to purchase together with the ticket to the Ice Express. For hikers, there is guided group hiking and Nordic walking with an instructor every Saturday.

More information about the Ice Express along with the online sale of tickets and advantageous packages with skiing tickets are available at vylety.kosiceregion.com.

4. Feb 2020 at 14:01  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Europol expert brought to court

Kočner’s lawyer Marek Para questioned participation of Europol.

Jozef Kuciak

Anti-fascist street protests: Who's going to benefit?

Expert sees more of a pre-election campaign than an effective solution.

ĽSNS gathering and anti-extremism protest in Trnava

Slovakia expels a Vietnamese diplomat in relation to abduction case

The diplomat has been declared persona non grata; he has 48 hours to leave.

Slovakia's Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajčák.

Police press charges against a prominent commentator

Charges pertain to Michal Havran's commentary in the Sme daily criticising a controversial Catholic priest.

Michal Havran

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College