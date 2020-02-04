Ice Express hits the tracks again

There are organised hikes in Slovenský Raj and advantageous prices of tickets to ski resorts on the train route.

The Košice self-governing region prepared the operation of the non-scheduled Ice Express touristic train again this year. Every Saturday in February, it takes travellers for tourism, skiing and other winter experiences, from Košice to Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise).

The train on the Košice – Kysak – Margecany – Gelnica – Nálepkovo – Mlynky – Dedinky – Stratená – Dobšinská Ice Cave – Telgárt route and back leaves Košice station at 7:55 and returns at 18:48.

Chairman of the Košice Self-Governing Region, Rastislav Trnka, opined that when supporting and developing tourism in the region, they should also offer people possibilities how to reach attractive localities for tourists.

Guided hikes and Nordic walking

“After last year's success, lovers of winter sports can look forward to the Ice Express, which will take them from Košice to skiing resorts and good touristic spots in Slovak Paradise,” he said, as quoted by the press release.

There are several novelties this season, for example, the advantageous prices of skiing tickets in chosen ski resorts, which are possible to purchase together with the ticket to the Ice Express. For hikers, there is guided group hiking and Nordic walking with an instructor every Saturday.

More information about the Ice Express along with the online sale of tickets and advantageous packages with skiing tickets are available at vylety.kosiceregion.com.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

4. Feb 2020 at 14:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff