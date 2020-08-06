It is possible to sleep at a chalet on Sitno after years

Sitno, a popular peak of the Štiavnické Mountains near Banská Štiavnica, is now accessible to tourists who want to stay overnight.

There is the chalet of Andrej Kmeť, which offers accommodation with 15 beds. It is possible to stay overnight for a voluntary fee.

Chalet manager Branislav Cengel recalled the old chalet, where it was possible to stay at night but was demolished during the previous regime.

“Until then, people often used this possibility, organising various events here and the chalet was quite popular,” Cengel said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

15 beds but no bathroom

There had been no such option in recent years in Sitno. Some group of tourists stayed overnight in the new chalet but in provisional conditions.

“They slept in sleeping bags in the dining room, that’s why we tried to make more space for them in order to have more comfortable sleeping,” Cengel said, as quoted by TASR.

In the attic, they put together accommodation with 15 beds. Visitors, however, do not have a bathroom available, as the chalet lacks water.

There is a buffet in the chalet and during the summer, it is open continuously. So in case of free capacity, there is no need for booking in advance. Booking will be necessary from September.

Popular night hikes

Sitno is a popular tourist spot offering nice views of the surroundings. It is one of the many attractions that lure people to the region of Banská Štiavnica.

“There are still more and more people coming,” Cengel said. “Sitno is highly visited peak and after the coronavirus crisis, initial attendance is very good,” he added, as quoted by TASR.

Night hikes to Sitno are also popular, which are regularly organised every month from May to September. The hike usually starts at 1:00 from Počúvadlo Lake. The chalet opens an hour later so tourists are able to buy refreshments. Then there is a programme, either some lectures about history or other topics linked to Sitno.

After the programme, tourists wait for the sunrise and then go home. The night hike will take place from September 4 to 5.

6. Aug 2020 at 11:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff