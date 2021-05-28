During family search in Slovakia, Google Translate comes in handy

Tracing your roots may get addictive, but what does it take to succeed?

Linda Stanko (second from the right) and her aunt Susan (second from the left) visited Slovakia in May 2015 for the first time. (Source: Courtesy of Erik Ševčík)

Font size: A - | A +

Listen to the Spectator College podcast:

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1056484957&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=true&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

Florida native Linda Stanko, who was born and raised in Pennsylvania, speaks about her family search and visits to Slovakia.

Listen to the podcast to find out why she became interested in her Slovak ancestry at an older age, why her name is Linda and not Apolonia, what a DNA test revealed, and where in Slovakia she would like to, theoretically, settle down.

Exam topic: Family

Other study materials:

Glossary: Completing a mosaic of personal histories Read more

As they age, Americans’ desire to reconnect with Slovakia grows Read more

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

28. May 2021 at 7:10 | Peter Dlhopolec