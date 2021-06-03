Former head of police inspection service detained

He was charged with abusing powers and corruption.

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) detained Adrián Szabó, head of the police inspection service, on the morning of June 3, the Pluska.sk website reported.

Szabó was charged with abusing his powers as a public official and corruption, the Special Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. The latter was related to “accepting consumer electronics and cash, worth at least €20,000,” said Dalibor Skladan, spokesperson of the Special Prosecutor’s Office.

The police have charged three people, the TASR newswire reported. This includes former head of the financial police Bernard Slobodník and his former deputy Marián Kučerka.

Minister considered dismissal

Szabó took the post of temporary police inspection service head in 2018. He later won the selection procedure in 2019, and was appointed by then interior minister Denisa Saková. His office reveals and investigates crimes related to the armed security forces members and looks into the legitimacy of police officers’ actions.

Recently, Szabó attended a meeting of top Slovak officials at the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) told the Denník N daily earlier this week that he is considering dismissing Szabó from the post.

3. Jun 2021 at 11:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff