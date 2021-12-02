A giraffe, zebra, llama, or camel. Would you date them?

Bratislava Zoo offers Christmas dates with animals.

Have you ever gone on a date with a zoo animal? It is no longer an out-of-place idea.

Bratislava Zoo has come up with a Christmas Date involving programmes to collect money in an effort to improve the life of the animals living at the zoo, as well as to give people the opportunity to gift their loved ones with an experience unlike anything else.

“We created the experience programs, which offer people unforgettable moments spent with animals, in line with the zoo's mission,” Bratislava Zoo’s PR and Education Chief Veronika Maťašovská told the TASR newswire.

Vouchers are available at the zoo’s recently launched online shop until December 24, and it is possible to choose a dates with a giraffe, camel, zebra or llama. Each voucher, either for one or two persons, includes animal feedings, small gifts, a certificate and a photo.

However, only a person over 18 can take part in the Christmas Date, and all the dates will be held in the first three months of 2022, always during working days.

