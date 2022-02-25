War in Ukraine. Is Slovakia safe? (Q&A)

During the first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, bombs and missiles hit cities just 160 km from the Slovak borders. Naturally, this gives rise to many questions about Slovakia's security and the development of the situation in the coming days.
Even though this is the closest war has come to Slovak borders in several decades, it needs to be stressed that Slovakia is safe right now. Its security is guaranteed by NATO, the strongest defence pact in the world, of which Slovakia is a part.
It is important now that people do not panic. The Slovak, European and NATO units are monitoring the situation. The Sme daily has provided answers to the questions that readers most frequently ask about the war. You can read the answers below.
- Is there a threat of war in Slovakia?
- Are people in Slovakia safe?
- Is there a chance of mobilisation in Slovakia?
- Could a state of war be declared in Slovakia?
- Should we pack our things and prepare to leave?
- What does a family of four need to prepare for in Slovakia? Does it make sense to stock up on essentials?
- What is Slovakia doing to support Ukraine?
- Will NATO come to Slovakia's aid if it is attacked?
- Does the enhanced forward defence by NATO need to be approved by the parliament?
- Could Putin interpret the movement of troops on our territory as a sign of aggression?
- I fear that some random missile may fall in Slovakia. What then?
- Is there a threat that this will result in a third world war?
- What do Putin's threats against countries that interfere translate to?
- What if Russian troops attack with nuclear weapons?
- How big and long will the war in Ukraine be?
- Under what circumstances would NATO get involved in Ukraine?
- What if Russia occupies Ukraine and does not strike against NATO countries?
- Do you think the harsh sanctions will force Russia to withdraw from Ukraine?
Is there a threat of war in Slovakia?
This is the fundamental question that many people are asking today. War in Slovakia, an attack on the Slovak territory, or a Russian invasion of Slovakia are not immediate threats.
Slovakia is a part of NATO and based on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, member states guarantee each others' security. An attack against one NATO member means an attack against the whole alliance.
Are people in Slovakia safe?