Nuclear physicist: Nuclear weapon threats cannot be taken lightly

Nuclear power plants are still safe.

Slovak nuclear plants rely on fuel from Russia. Slovakia now has enough of it to last for at least a year. What then? We have other options, says nuclear physicist MARTIN VENHART. However, it's not easy to change a fuel supplier. Talking to the Sme daily, the physicist discusses the current situation in the Ukrainian nuclear plants, the threat of nuclear weapons, and even why he wouldn't go to Chernobyl.

Did you feel relieved when the Russian forces pulled back from Chernobyl?

Yes, although I feel that the whole reaction was too disproportional. It's a place where it's better not to do anything stupid. It's best when no one is there. Pripyat is a place tourists visit, but I wouldn't go there. I'm conservative in these regards.

What do you mean?

You should avoid radiation if you can. At work we observe every safety regulation. We don't work with radioactive material without reason. If there isn't any, why do it? The best and only safe dose is the one you're not exposed to.

After the forces pulled back Ukrainians said that there were trenches and that some Russian soldiers were suffering from radiation sickness. What do you think about this?

I share the statement of Dana Drábová, chair of the Czech State Office for Nuclear Safety, who immediately questioned the claims. It seemed impossible to her. The doses in the area are insufficient for radiation sickness.

Yet there is a but. We don't have much information. We heard trenches were supposedly found in the Red Forest. There are both dangerous and not dangerous places in the zone.

Which are the dangerous places?