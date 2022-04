Separate incident chasing family caught on camera.

“It was only a matter of time,” hikers have said following a bear attack near a hiking trail to a popular destination in the Low Tatras – The Milan Rastislav Štefánik Chalet close to Ďumbier peak.

The bear recently attacked two hikers, but they escaped unharmed after one of them threw her backpack away, distracting the bear and giving her and her friend a chance to escape. The woman said she had no idea that a backpack could save her.