Pandemic and war in Ukraine impact the labour market in Slovakia

Seeking employment
More information about the Slovak labour market
Please see our Career & Employment Guide.
Employers published a record numbers of job vacancies in 2021, reported Profesia.sk, the largest job portal in Slovakia run by the recruitment company of the same name. While in 2020 employers published the lowest number of job offers in many years (only slightly more than 190,000), in 2021 they published a total of 292,838 job ads – the highest number in the website’s 24-year history.
|2015
|211,355
|2016
|248,800
|2017
|274,973
|2018
|273,944
|2019
|262,173
|2020
|190,070
|2021
|292,838
The most job offers in 2021 published on Profesia.sk were in commerce, production, IT, transport and logistics, and administration. About 15 people on average responded to one job offer, down from 26 in 2020. As for career fields, job applicants were interested the most in administration, journalism and human resources.