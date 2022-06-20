Pandemic and war in Ukraine impact the labour market in Slovakia

These are the trends in recruitment and salaries reported in the past year.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Seeking employment

More information about the Slovak labour market Please see our Career & Employment Guide.

Employers published a record numbers of job vacancies in 2021, reported Profesia.sk, the largest job portal in Slovakia run by the recruitment company of the same name. While in 2020 employers published the lowest number of job offers in many years (only slightly more than 190,000), in 2021 they published a total of 292,838 job ads – the highest number in the website’s 24-year history.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Job offers in 2015 - 2021 2015 211,355 2016 248,800 2017 274,973 2018 273,944 2019 262,173 2020 190,070 2021 292,838

The most job offers in 2021 published on Profesia.sk were in commerce, production, IT, transport and logistics, and administration. About 15 people on average responded to one job offer, down from 26 in 2020. As for career fields, job applicants were interested the most in administration, journalism and human resources.