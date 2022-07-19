Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Jul 2022 at 18:12

New cycling route open for cyclists in Prešov

In Prešov, it starts in the Solivar district and cyclists are directed through Dulova Ves and Kokošovce to the Sigord recreation area.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR)

After 17 years of preparation, the city of Prešov opened a bicycle railway connecting the city with the Sigord recreation area. The 6.5-kilometer-long route follows a former navigable canal, later a forest narrow-gauge railway, which was used to transport wood to the saltworks, converted into a pioneer railway as part of Action Z.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

"The name of the cycling railway is related to the fact that it is inspired by the From Rails to Trails projects, i.e. from the railway tracks of the cycling path," explained project initiator and the statutory representative of the Sigorda Society, Apolónia Sejková, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

According to Sejková, the new cycling route is also suitable for weaker cyclists, children, skaters or people in wheelchairs, as it has a slight incline. In Prešov, the route starts in the Solivar district and cyclists are directed through Dulova Ves and Kokošovce to the Sigord recreation area.

"The cycling railway opens up the possibility of safe travel to work on two wheels for the residents of Prešov and the residents of the surrounding villages, as well as discovering the beauty of the Slanské vrchy, as they can reach the Sigord recreation area," said Prešov mayor Andrea Turčanová during the ceremonial opening of the cycling railway, as quoted by TASR.

As the city also reported on its website, the construction of the first stage of the Prešov - Zlatá Baňa Cycling Railway was carried out between 2018 and 2020. The new cycling path includes parking areas for bicycles with storage racks, benches with trash cans, and information boards.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

