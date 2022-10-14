Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.



14. Oct 2022 at 16:34  I Premium content

Police ponder terrorism charges over shootings at Bratislava gay bar

The victims were not known to the gunman, investigators believe.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The site of the shootings in Bratislava.The site of the shootings in Bratislava.

The police will prosecute Wednesday's attack at a Bratislava gay bar in which two people were murdered as a serious crime of premeditated murder committed for a specific motive, namely hatred of a group of persons and individuals for their real or perceived sexual orientation.

So far, the investigation suggests that the two victims killed in the shooting on Zámocká street in Bratislava were not known to the gunman, Ľubomír Daňko, director of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA), said on Friday, October 14.

The suspect, a 19-year-old student from Bratislava identified as Juraj K., shot dead two people and injured another in the Tepláreň gay bar in the centre of the Slovak capital in the evening of Wednesday, October 12.

Daňko did not rule out that, based on evidence still being collected, the act might be reclassified as terrorism.

Gun was legally owned by gunman's relative

Shooting in Bratislava

