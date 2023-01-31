Mobilisation hoax prompts hundreds of Slovaks to refuse service in case of war

Similar situation happened before.

Karol from Prešov, eastern Slovakia, printed and filled in a declaration of refusal to perform extraordinary service, which he downloaded from the website of the Defence Ministry. He then had a notary verify his signature and took the form to the district office.

With this statement, he basically refuses to go to a war in the event of a crisis situation.

The Defence Ministry says that such a refusal is nothing new. According to the law, citizens have been able to file this statement since 2006 if it conflicts with their conscience or religious belief.

Various thoughts on Karol's mind

Karol says that he decided to file the declaration because "one never knows what can happen." He does not anticipate a major world conflict, but admits that the thought of war has already occurred to him.

"I'm not convinced that I could go into battle with a gun in my hands," he explains.