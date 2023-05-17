Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
17. May 2023 at 17:21  I 

Slovak central bank governor to stand trial for bribery

Constitutional Court dismisses former Smer Finance Minister's complaint.

Peter Kováč
Peter Kováč, Compiled by Spectator staff
Editorial
Peter Kažimír.Peter Kažimír. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

National Bank of Slovakia Governor Peter Kažimír is to appear in court in July on bribery charges after the Constitutional Court dismissed a complaint he made over the speed with which charges were filed against him.

In mid-April, Kažimír was found guilty of corruption in a 2018 bribery case and was ordered to pay a fine.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

He appealed and, while appealing, he tried to get the case thrown
out by asking Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka to apply Article 363 of the Criminal Code which would cancel the charge against him.

SkryťTurn off ads

But while Žilinka was considering this, prosecutors filed bribery charges in a different court - the Special Court - which meant that the Prosecutor General could not use Article 363, and that a trial would have to go ahead in the Special Court.

Kažimír then complained to the Constitutional Court that his rights had been breached, in part because of the speed with which prosecutors filed the case with the Special Court.

However, the Constitutional Court rejected his complaint.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Corruption & scandals

Top stories

The hanging bridge over river Latorica connects villages of Ptrukša and Boťany.

The rope bridge that connects Slovakia, Ukraine and Hungary

Bridge was built during socialism.


15. may
US Ambassador Gautam Rana visits the settlement of Bôrka where an organisation helps Roma families build their own affordable housing.

Greater inclusion of Roma will benefit everyone in Slovakia

The marginalization and segregation of Roma communities will require generations to overcome and every step forward is an important one.


11 h
Expo Dubai.

News digest: He had great time in Gold city, now he must explain himself

Rare boat tours return, (useful) Slovak travel vocabulary for foreigners, and a Zimbabwean man's story.


22 h
Reynolds takes to the road to improve his Slovak.

Slovak Matters: travel lessons - in Slovak and otherwise

The family warned me that eastern Slovakia was dangerous, but I thought it must be safer than continuing as the object of their hospitality.


16. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad