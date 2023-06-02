Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. Jun 2023 at 14:51

News digest: Hell on wheels? US Embassy warns people to look out for bikers

Night shift and weekend supplements to rise (slightly), new train schedules, and NATO partnership.

Mária Juríková
staff writer
Bikers might love the Hell's Angels get-together, but most people are being warned off. (Illustrative Photo)Bikers might love the Hell's Angels get-together, but most people are being warned off. (Illustrative Photo) (Source: Unsplash)

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, June 2 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Beware Hell’s Angels, says embassy

Steer clear of burly looking men (and women) riding Harley-Davidson motorbikes and wearing death's head logos: that's the message from the US Embassy to people in Bratislava and nearby Šamorín this weekend. The Hell’s Angels biker gang, which has attracted frequent criticism for its connections to criminal activities, is currently holding one of its annual global meet-ups in Šamorín. In response, Slovakia has reinstituted border controls as a safety measure, and extra police officers have been put on duty. The US Embassy is advising members of the public not to engage with the bikers, citing incidences of violence at previous such gatherings. The Hell's Angels are expected to concentrate in and around Bratislava and Šamorín.

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
The US Embassy in Slovakia has issued an alert about this weekend's Hell's Angels gathering. The US Embassy in Slovakia has issued an alert about this weekend's Hell's Angels gathering. (Source: Adobe Stock)

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Euro 7 emissions standard is too ambitious for us, says Slovakia

The automotive industry is the backbone of Slovakia's economy. But new Euro 7 emissions standards, designed to make the last generation petrol and diesel engines even more eco-friendly, are too stringent, the Slovak government contends. Seven other EU member countries also oppose the legislation.

SkryťTurn off ads

Carmaking is a key industry for Slovakia. (Illustrative photo.) Carmaking is a key industry for Slovakia. (Illustrative photo.) (Source: Sina Schuldt, TASR)

In other news

  • Train schedules to change. Slovakia's dominant railway operator ZSSK has published a new timetable with extra stops for intercity trains and more trains for regions. With the upcoming summer season, schedules for tourism-heavy regions change as well. (ZSSK)
  • The minimum subsistence amount is being increased. Starting on June 1, the sum rises to €268.88 for a person above the age of 18. Jointly assessed adults will now receive €187.57, and dependent minors €122.77 per month.
  • Slovakia is a crucial ally, a NATO partner and a key support for Ukraine, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his social media account. Blinken met Slovakia's new foreign affairs minister, Miroslav Wlachovský, during a meeting in Oslo, Norway. (TASR)
  • President Zuzana Čaputová vetoed a proposed additional class of physical education. Čaputová commented that more than a half of schools do not have their own school gyms and schools need more time. (TASR)
Catch The Puppet Theatre days in Košice! From June 2 to June 5, visitors will be able to enjoy numerous shows by puppeteers. The VIRVAR festival is hosting theatres from both within and beyond Slovakia. Catch The Puppet Theatre days in Košice! From June 2 to June 5, visitors will be able to enjoy numerous shows by puppeteers. The VIRVAR festival is hosting theatres from both within and beyond Slovakia. (Source: František Iván, TASR)

Weather forecast

Sunny skies with temperatures around 23°C are expected for Saturday. Cloudy and partly sunny skies are expected on Sunday, with temperature dropping to 19°C. Clear skies on Monday, with temperatures above 25°C. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Záruby and Ostrý Kameň.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Come and enjoy the weekend of open parks and gardens or go on a hike with foreigners to Ostrý Kameň and Záruby.


1. jun
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad