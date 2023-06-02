News digest: Hell on wheels? US Embassy warns people to look out for bikers

Night shift and weekend supplements to rise (slightly), new train schedules, and NATO partnership.

Bikers might love the Hell's Angels get-together, but most people are being warned off. (Illustrative Photo) (Source: Unsplash)

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, June 2 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Beware Hell’s Angels, says embassy

Steer clear of burly looking men (and women) riding Harley-Davidson motorbikes and wearing death's head logos: that's the message from the US Embassy to people in Bratislava and nearby Šamorín this weekend. The Hell’s Angels biker gang, which has attracted frequent criticism for its connections to criminal activities, is currently holding one of its annual global meet-ups in Šamorín. In response, Slovakia has reinstituted border controls as a safety measure, and extra police officers have been put on duty. The US Embassy is advising members of the public not to engage with the bikers, citing incidences of violence at previous such gatherings. The Hell's Angels are expected to concentrate in and around Bratislava and Šamorín.

The US Embassy in Slovakia has issued an alert about this weekend's Hell's Angels gathering. (Source: Adobe Stock)

Wages : Surcharges for night and weekend shifts increase.

: Surcharges for night and weekend shifts increase. Weekend : The BRaK Bratislava Book Festival is back, along with other tips for the weekend.

Top 10 Events: Knights, festivals and Hans Zimmer live. Here's our list of top 10 events for Foreigners.

Euro 7 emissions standard is too ambitious for us, says Slovakia

The automotive industry is the backbone of Slovakia's economy. But new Euro 7 emissions standards, designed to make the last generation petrol and diesel engines even more eco-friendly, are too stringent, the Slovak government contends. Seven other EU member countries also oppose the legislation.

Carmaking is a key industry for Slovakia. (Illustrative photo.) (Source: Sina Schuldt, TASR)

In other news

Train schedules to change. Slovakia's dominant railway operator ZSSK has published a new timetable with extra stops for intercity trains and more trains for regions. With the upcoming summer season, schedules for tourism-heavy regions change as well. (ZSSK)

Slovakia's dominant railway operator ZSSK has published a new timetable with extra stops for intercity trains and more trains for regions. With the upcoming summer season, schedules for tourism-heavy regions change as well. (ZSSK) The minimum subsistence amount is being increased . Starting on June 1, the sum rises to €268.88 for a person above the age of 18. Jointly assessed adults will now receive €187.57, and dependent minors €122.77 per month.

. Starting on June 1, the sum rises to €268.88 for a person above the age of 18. Jointly assessed adults will now receive €187.57, and dependent minors €122.77 per month. Slovakia is a crucial ally, a NATO partner and a key support for Ukraine , said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his social media account. Blinken met Slovakia's new foreign affairs minister, Miroslav Wlachovský, during a meeting in Oslo, Norway. (TASR)

, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his social media account. Blinken met Slovakia's new foreign affairs minister, Miroslav Wlachovský, during a meeting in Oslo, Norway. (TASR) President Zuzana Čaputová vetoed a proposed additional class of physical education. Čaputová commented that more than a half of schools do not have their own school gyms and schools need more time. (TASR)

Catch The Puppet Theatre days in Košice! From June 2 to June 5, visitors will be able to enjoy numerous shows by puppeteers. The VIRVAR festival is hosting theatres from both within and beyond Slovakia. (Source: František Iván, TASR)

Weather forecast

Sunny skies with temperatures around 23°C are expected for Saturday. Cloudy and partly sunny skies are expected on Sunday, with temperature dropping to 19°C. Clear skies on Monday, with temperatures above 25°C. (SHMÚ)

