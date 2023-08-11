Weekend: All kinds of festivals

This weekend will belong to all things medieval, cultural meetings at crossroads and movies of all kinds. Here's what to enjoy on the weekend from August 11 to August 13.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Festivals

Grape festival

The Grape music festival is returning to the Trenčín Airport. Headliners will come all the way from the United Kingdom, France and more. Along with names from beyond the Slovak borders, visitors will also get the chance to bop to Czech and Slovak artists. To catch a break during the intense festival hours, there are plenty of activities to choose from for a change of pace – DJs powered by solar energy, Urban Market, a discussion about renewable energy and more.

The Grape festival takes place on August 11 and August 12. You’ll be able to get your tickets here.

Music, pride, and no prejudice

The project [fjúžn] brings together people of many different cultures, races, ethnicities, and social backgrounds. This year, [fjúžn] will be part of the Grape festival. Organizers have prepared a colourful program filled with discussions on identity, an English-speaking stand-up show, pop quiz and more. The [fjúžn] programme starts at midnight on August 11 and then continues on August 12 at 9:00.

Grape festival will welcome the [fjúžn] project. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta, SME)

TIP: Sit, learn, take a picture. All and more on new adventure trail in central Slovakia.

Activities

Lights and movies

Experimental, indie, blockbusters – all movies are welcome in celebration of cinematography, together with an accompanying programme filled with discussions, concerts, parties and even exhibitions. Visitors will be able to see it in all its glory on the 25th festival 4 Živly (Four Elements) taking place in Banská Štiavnica. This year, the (not only) movie festival is dedicated to light, its leitmotif.

A large portion of the movies are from foreign authors and are not dubbed. For Friday – August 11, screenings start at 11:00 and end around 23:00 with a cosy night walk through the streets of Banská Štiavncia, known for its romantic looks and nooks. For August 12, screenings start at 10:30 and end at 23:30. Later that day, visitors may enjoy parties and good drinks. On August 13, screenings start at 11:00. The whole festival wraps up with its last piece of programme at 21:00.

Days of traditional Slovak Dožinky

The municipality of Nitra is dedicating this weekend to celebrating the harvest. Dožinky – harvest days, a traditional Slovak holiday-like event, is celebrated together with a hike to Nitra Calvary. On August 12, Nitra will bathe in the atmosphere of feasts and beer sourced from all around Slovakia as well as internationally. Craftspersons and artisans will showcase their finest products. The accompanying programme starts at 15:30 on August 12 and at 15:00 on August 13.

Dožinky are full of treats and hearty meals. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Tomáš Benedikovič, SME)

TIP: Nitra has its own historical rarity. The public might get to see the discovered medieval gate again soon.

Castle fun

Artisans taking over

Historical life returns to Beckov Castle this weekend. On August 12 and August 13, Beckov Castle will open its gates to the skilled hands of artisans, pottery makers, blacksmiths, tailors and other masters of their craft. Visitors will see even less-popularised arts as glass-painting and candle making. As is custom to Beckov Castle, not only will it be filled with history and craft enthusiasts, but there will also chances to try out historical activities like drawing a bow. Hungry stomachs will be satisfied by traditional foods and snacks from stalls scattered all over the area.

All about Matúš Čák

History will find its way back to the glamorous Trenčín Castle as well. During this weekend, on August 12, the castle will fall under the reign of historical knights, archers, and flag bearers. They will meet to spar and fight, showing off well-trained skills. Afterwards, falconers will come to steal the show with their trusty winged companions, closely followed by dancers and other entertainers knowledgeable in all things medieval. Altogether, there will be more than 100 historical entertainers.

The programme of Matúšové Hradné Dni (Matthew’s Castle Days, named after the ruler Matúš Čák) officially starts at 10:00 with an archery tournament, but visitors will be able to access the castle starting at 9:00. There will be two zones to enter, the tickets for smaller zone are 10€ for adults. The bigger zone costs €12 and it includes the content of smaller zone.

Trenčín Castle and Matúš Čák are a well-known duo. (Source: Tibor Somogyi, SME)

TIP: Speaking of history - a curious story accompanies clock tower in Banská Bystrica.

Upcoming events

August 19. Banská Bystrica. World Photography Day will take place in Záhrada.

September 15 – September 16. Bratislava. Festival of Yoga ManaStay will take place.

October 14. Trnava. Traditional market will return to Trnava.

Come enjoy yoga and stretch your limbs! (Source: Gabriel Kuchta, SME)

BEFORE YOU GO

WHAT TO DO IN BRATISLAVA: This weekend, get thrifty in Bratislava. Bazaars, thrift events and more await in our top 10 events for Bratislava.

WHAT TO DO FOR FREE: Feeling adventurous? Try hiking up to the castle Pajštún.

WHAT TO BE HAPPY ABOUT: Therapy animals bring joy to the elderly. Read more about furry little helpers in our list of positive news from Slovakia.

WHAT TO TRY: It is zucchini season slowly finishing up in gardens, so why not try something new? Try out creamy Slovak courgette soup with dill.

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

Do you have any tips? You can reach Mária at maria.jurikova@spectator.sk