'Scooby' the dog, vintage pram walk and a €2 armchair that you don't want to see

Read a selection of short feel-good stories from Slovakia.

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) Vintage prams hit the road

Exhibition of retro prams in Trenčianske Teplice. (Source: Facebook/Mesto Trenčianske Teplice)

In the centre of Trenčianske Teplice, history buffs gathered for the third time to admire retro prams that were popular in the last millennium.

This event attracts the attention of both the inhabitants of Slovakia and neighbouring countries such as the Czech Republic.

People come not only to admire the unique retro prams, but also to exchange experiences and stories. The organiser of the event, Svetlana Torvényiová, possesses 50 historical prams in her collection. She emphasised that for many women it becomes a symbol of motherhood and holds collection value.

A pram said to have been used during the making of a film about Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known as Sissi, was also on display.

Trenčianske Teplice was the first city in Slovakia to start a pram walk. Today similar meetings are held in Košice and Piešťany.

2) Cute therapy animals

Scooby from "Hipoško" with a patient. (Source: Facebook/OZ Hipoško)

Midi, an 11-year-old horse, and Scooby, a three-year-old dog, are lovely four-legged helpers who have been providing their healing assistance to patients at the Sisters of Mercy Hospice in Trenčín for several years.

Their presence and interaction with patients often has a positive impact.

The hospice is a medical institution that provides care to patients with physical pain, designed to provide a decent quality of life in their last years. Since 2021, as part of this idea, people from the "Hipoško" civic association have been visiting the facility with two therapy animals.

The visits take place at least twice a month.

3) Large bench as new observation deck

A giant Smrdáky bench. (Source: Facebook/Iveta Matúšová)

A giant bench has become the latest tourist attraction in the spa town of Smrdáky, Trnava Region.

The bench was christened with healing Smrdáky water.

Its construction was supported by the Záhorie Regional Tourism Organisation and the Trnava Region.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

Biological weapon of Slovakia

(Source: r/Slovakia)

Translation of the meme: "An armchair a.k.a. biological weapon".

A user of the Reddit website has found an interesting armchair for sale on Slovak Facebook. The owner is selling their armchair, which looks like it could be used as a biological weapon, only for €2.

The user captioned the post as an "average advertisement on the Slovak Facebook marketplace".

Do you think the price outweighs its appearance?

No matter what anyone says about the condition of the armchair, just by looking at it you immediately want to know the seller.

You can send me your tips on positive news stories about Slovakia or funny memes at: yehor.zhukov@spectator.sk. Thank you!