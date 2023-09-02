One of the most beautiful Tatras waterfalls: A guide for inexperienced hikers

An easy day-trip in the High Tatras.

Sights from the Skok waterfall are worth the two hour hike. (Source: Mária Juríková for The Slovak Spectator)

On our way back from our hike, we passed a young Czech boy complaining to his mother. His legs were hurting, and it was getting difficult for him to carry on. The skies were slowly turning darker, the wind was building up and the rocks were steep.

His mother, sweating and gasping for air, turned to him, and said: “One foot in front of the other. Don’t think too much about it and we’ll be back in no time.”

Her advice might be, at least in part, a good mantra for anyone doing the hike to the Skok waterfall in the High Tatras - one foot in front of the other, and you’ll get there eventually. It applies even if you’re an inexperienced hiker who gets out of breath from time to time – like I am.

Adaptable