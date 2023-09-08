Foreigner's police in limited mode from Monday

Police cites increase in illegal migration in southern Slovakia as the reason.

Between September 11 and September 30, all foreign police departments will be closed due to the increase in illegal migration in southern Slovakia and the need to fulfil tasks related to the issue.

However, some foreigners who already have booked an appointment will still be processed. This includes students entering the first year of high schools or universities, as well as applicants for national visas and people seeking temporary stay on the territory of Slovakia.

Those with an appointment and who have reasons for special consideration such as submission of an application for residence or a new residence papers can ask for an exception by e-mailing the relevant foreign police directorate.



Otherwise, they will have to make a new appointment through the online reservation system. There is no need to cancel the original appointments, that will happen automatically.