News digest: Slovaks under Russian tyranny again? They don't want that, US ambassador thinks

A new Globsec analysis on supporting Ukraine, what makes foreign firms invest in Slovakia, and a Slovak science achievement.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, September 26 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Saturday, September 30, is Election Day in Slovakia. Follow the latest updates on our website after the polls close.

Analysis: The defeat of Ukraine would not help Slovakia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Source: AP/TASR)

A Russian victory would come at a high cost to Ukraine's neighbours, a new Globsec analysis has found. Therefore, it is more economically advantageous for Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania to continue supporting Ukraine.

"The costs we put into supporting Ukraine are significantly lower than what would be incurred if Russia won the war or if the conflict were frozen," said Globsec head Róbert Vass. Ukraine's victory is the cheapest option for us, he added.

Moscow's success would lead to the need to increase military spending, lower foreign direct investment in Central Europe, and higher costs of servicing national debt.

Aid: The four analysed countries have provided Ukraine with financial, humanitarian and military support worth €5.2 billion. This sum is a ninth of the annual costs the four countries would face if Russia won.

Slovak parliamentary election: Smer, Republika and the Slovak National Party refuse to supply weapons to Ukraine.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Poll: Progresívne Slovensko, a liberal party, came first in the latest NMS Market Research Slovakia poll for the Sme daily.

Progresívne Slovensko, a liberal party, came first in the latest NMS Market Research Slovakia poll for the Sme daily. Election: Smer leader Robert Fico has accused Czech President Petr Pavel of meddling in the Slovak election campaign.

Smer leader Robert Fico has accused Czech President Petr Pavel of meddling in the Slovak election campaign. Business: The things that attract foreign firms to invest in Slovakia.

The things that attract foreign firms to invest in Slovakia. Migration: Poland announced that it would check selected vehicles at the border with Slovakia due to increased illegal migration.

Poland announced that it would check selected vehicles at the border with Slovakia due to increased illegal migration. Science: A team from the Faculty of Pharmacy at Comenius University in Bratislava found a link between the severe form of the Covid-19 disease and the activity of an enzyme in human blood.

A team from the Faculty of Pharmacy at Comenius University in Bratislava found a link between the severe form of the Covid-19 disease and the activity of an enzyme in human blood. Election: Two election trains will take Slovaks from Czechia to Bratislava on Friday for free.

Two election trains will take Slovaks from Czechia to Bratislava on Friday for free. History: Slovak copper was used in Europe's oldest ship cannon, experts found.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

"I don't think Slovaks want to fall under Russian tyranny again"

Slovakia will obtain 160 Oshkosh vehicles for $190 million from the US. They should arrive in Slovakia in 2025. Acting Defence Minister Martin Sklenár and US Ambassador Gautam Rana after signing a deal in Bratislava on July 20, 2023. (Source: TASR/Jaroslav Novák)

One year into his posting to Slovakia, US Ambassador Gautam Rana believes that Slovakia and America will continue to have a great relationship after the September election. In this interview with The Slovak Spectator, he also highlights the importance of talking to people influenced by disinformation, and explains why it is hard to ban the Russian Embassy in Slovakia from Facebook.

EVENT FOR WEDNESDAY

fjúžn festival

A fjúžn festival event. (Source: Facebook/fjúžn/Michaela Nagyidaiová)

On Wednesday, September 27, the fjúžn festival holds two events: a free theatre performance at 18:00 in Teatro Colorato and a paid concert at the Clarissine Church one hour later. However, the Bratislava festival lasts until Friday.

Learn more about the programme here.

In other news

The Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) has not ruled out cooperation with the liberal party Progresívne Slovensko. The KDH refuses to support registered partnership, nevertheless. The conservative party has ruled out cooperation with Smer and Republika. (Sme)

The KDH refuses to support registered partnership, nevertheless. The conservative party has ruled out cooperation with Smer and Republika. (Sme) Since the beginning of Russia's invasion against Ukraine, 50 Russian citizens have applied for asylum in Slovakia , including those who refused to go to war. However, most of them were not granted asylum. (Interior Ministry)

, including those who refused to go to war. However, most of them were not granted asylum. (Interior Ministry) The first of 76 Patria 8x8 armoured combat vehicles were brought to Slovakia from Finland. (TASR)

The opening of the Bikoš tunnel in eastern Slovakia on September 25, 2023. (Source: SITA)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Clear skies most of the time. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 28°C. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).