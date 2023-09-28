Foreigners’ Police extend special-mode operation for another week

Their office in Ružomberok will be shut in early October, the police also announced.

Trnava Foreigners' Police relocated from a house on Kollárova Street to a house Paulínska Street in summer 2015. (Source: P.D. for The Slovak Spectator)

The Slovak Foreigners’ Police have announced that their offices across the country will continue to operate in a special regime until October 8, meaning that police officers will only help certain groups of foreigners.

The police explained that they were forced to take the measure due to workload related to increased illegal migration in Slovakia.

All the Foreigners’ Police offices will assist foreign students who are supposed to start their first year of study at Slovak secondary schools and universities if they made an online appointment earlier. The police will also help national visa applicants, provided they have used the online booking system to make an appointment. Temporary refuge applicants will also receive assistance from the police.

The police will also help those who apply for temporary residence for the purpose of employment in Slovakia, if they have booked the date through the booking system.

No rush, emergency situation applies

Because the emergency situation linked to the war in Ukraine continues to apply in Slovakia, foreigners do not have to immediately extend the validity of their stay. “The validity of the stay is automatically extended until the expiration of two months from the lifting of the emergency situation,” the police noted. Although the emergency situation linked to the coronavirus has recently been lifted, the war-related emergency situation remains in effect.

Therefore, in connection with the extension of the stay, the police call on foreigners not to write emails to the Foreigners’ Police directorates with a request for an exception, unless it is absolutely necessary.

Ružomberok office will be closed

Foreigners’ Police added that its branch in Ružomberok will remain closed from October 2 to 4 due to some construction work.

The above groups of foreigners who have dates in early October are requested to come to the office on October 5 or 6. First, they should write an email to the Banská Bystrica directorate (rcpbb@minv.sk) and agree on a new appointment.