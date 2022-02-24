Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Feb 2022 at 7:27 I Modified at at 8:49

Heger: Putin will be held responsible for all the victims of this war

Slovak government condemns the actions of Vladimir Putin and his administration.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A flame is seen from an area near the Dnieper River in Kyiv, Ukraine.A flame is seen from an area near the Dnieper River in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: AP/SITA)

Several Slovak politicians have condemned the direct military attack on Ukraine.

PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) called it an "unforgivable barbarian act" and "a gross violation of international law."

"The Russian imperialism has been restored in front of our eyes in its aggressive, militant form," he wrote on Facebook.

Heger added that the Slovak government condemns the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his administration.

"All victims this war will bring will be his victims and he will be responsible for them in the eyes of the global public," he added, stressing that the establishment of peace is an absolute priority.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) condemned the attack and said it was a gross violation of both the international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

"It represents a direct threat to the European security," he wrote on Twitter.

Korčok attends the NATO meeting today. He said Slovakia will ask the allies for a consultation under Article 4, as "the situation demands it."

President Zuzana Čaputová condemned the unlawful aggression of Russia towards Ukraine, and expressed full support and solidarity with the people in Ukraine and the leaders of the country.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) commented that all Slovak security forces and constitutional bodies are in touch, adding they will inform about further development and measures during the day.

The Security Council of the government has been in session since 8:00 this morning.

Ukraine

