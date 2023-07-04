Žilina connected to Jánošík's birthplace with a long-distance cycling route

The system of bridges over the Varínka River in the area is unique.

The Terchovská Dolina cycling route, which connects Žilina and Terchová, officially opened at the end of June in Teplička nad Váhom. The route from the Žilina Waterworks to Terchová has a total length of 23.6 kilometres and its construction required an investment of €6.3 million, the TASR newswire reported.

Spokesperson of Žilina townhall, Zuzana Holienčíková, specified that the cycling route in the main branch from the Žilina Waterworks through the village of Varín follows the Varínka River all the way to Terchová, birthplace of the Slovak national hero Juraj Jánošík.

(Source: Žilina Town)

"The side route in the Teplička nad Váhom section and connecting route A offer a safe connection to the Kia car factory, the industrial park near Teplička nad Váhom and Nededza. It is possible to cross the waterworks again via the new bridge in Teplička nad Váhom," the spokesperson explained, as quoted by TASR.

According to her, the unique structure of the building is the system of bridges over the Varínka River, a total of 18 bridge bodies on the route ranging from 10 to 80 metres in length. It includes eight charging stations for electric bicycles and is connected by a network of mountain bike trails in the vicinity of Malá Fatra, Žilina and Kysuse, in a range of more than 500 kilometres.

"I firmly believe that people will enjoy not only cycling on the route, but also the beauty of the environment," noted Peter Fiabáne, the mayor of Žilina and the chairman of the Regional Tourism Organisation (OOCR) Malá Fatra.

The cycling highway project has been implemented by OOCR Malá Fatra since 2014, the funds obtained from the Integrated Regional Operational Program. The partner of the project, the Kia Slovakia Foundation, participated in the financing with more than €310,000. The Žilina Region supported it with €100,000, and the Regional Organisation of Tourism in Žilina - Žilina Tourist Region with €30,000. OOCR Malá Fatra spent funds on the project in the amount of €350,000, a significant part of which was financed by the city of Žilina, said Holienčíková.

OOCR Malá Fatra board member Peter Chrapčiak recalled that, during the preparation of the cycling highway they had to resolve a number of ownership relationships with different types of owners. "As a result, there are more than 80 concluded contracts in nine cadastral territories," he said, adding that this is the organisation's largest and most significant investment since its foundation in 2012.

(Source: Žilina Town)

